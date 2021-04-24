Congress launches digital platform INC TV on Panchayati Raj Day

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said the media should question the government and only then there will be pressure on the ruling regime to act in public welfare.

The Congress today launched its new digital media YouTube platform INC TV on National Panchayati Raj Day aiming to increase its outreach to the masses. Addressing the media during the launch, AICC secretary Pranav Jha said that the INC TV will highlight news which the government does not allow to be published. The INC TV will enable people to know what is happening in the country, he said. During the press meet, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the INC TV platform will help raise the voice of the people by highlighting the problems faced by them.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been alleging that BJP and RSS have destroyed the institutional framework in the country. He has claimed that various institutions in the country are under attack from the BJP government. The Congress has been accusing the mainstream media of not showing the Congress party’s views. The party alleged that the media only represents the BJP’s view.

KC Venugopal said that the mainstream media is afraid of asking questions to the government. He added that the Congress party through INC TV will raise some of the relevant questions. He said that it is the duty of the media to hold the government accountable.

The Congress also hit out at the government for the shortage of oxygen and other life-saving drugs in the country at a time when the nation is facing the worst health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said the media should question the government and only then there will be pressure on the ruling regime to act in public welfare.

Notably, this is yet another digital initiative by the Congress. The grand old party had started a massive recruitment campaign to take on the BJP’s social media cell on February 9 this year. The party was eyeing to recruit five lakh youth for its IT Cell to tackle the BJP’s might.