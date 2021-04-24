  • MORE MARKET STATS

Congress launches digital platform INC TV on Panchayati Raj Day

By: |
Updated: Apr 24, 2021 3:52 PM

Congress leader KC Venugopal said that the mainstream media is afraid of asking questions to the government.

INC TVSenior Congress leader Ajay Maken said the media should question the government and only then there will be pressure on the ruling regime to act in public welfare.

The Congress today launched its new digital media YouTube platform INC TV on National Panchayati Raj Day aiming to increase its outreach to the masses. Addressing the media during the launch, AICC secretary Pranav Jha said that the INC TV will highlight news which the government does not allow to be published. The INC TV will enable people to know what is happening in the country, he said. During the press meet, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said the INC TV platform will help raise the voice of the people by highlighting the problems faced by them.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been alleging that BJP and RSS have destroyed the institutional framework in the country. He has claimed that various institutions in the country are under attack from the BJP government. The Congress has been accusing the mainstream media of not showing the Congress party’s views. The party alleged that the media only represents the BJP’s view.

Related News

KC Venugopal said that the mainstream media is afraid of asking questions to the government. He added that the Congress party through INC TV will raise some of the relevant questions. He said that it is the duty of the media to hold the government accountable.

The Congress also hit out at the government for the shortage of oxygen and other life-saving drugs in the country at a time when the nation is facing the worst health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said the media should question the government and only then there will be pressure on the ruling regime to act in public welfare.

Notably, this is yet another digital initiative by the Congress. The grand old party had started a massive recruitment campaign to take on the BJP’s social media cell on February 9 this year. The party was eyeing to recruit five lakh youth for its IT Cell to tackle the BJP’s might.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Congress
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress launches digital platform INC TV on Panchayati Raj Day
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Deep Sidhu bail plea: Court to pronounce verdict on April 26
2Oxygen crisis: Delhi High Court says will hang anyone blocking oxygen supply
3Uttarakhand: Avalanche hits Sumna area in Chamoli district; 8 killed, 384 persons rescued so far