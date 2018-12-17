Congress keeps its promise in MP – Kamal Nath signs farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh each as his first file as CM

By: | Published: December 17, 2018 6:12 PM

"After joining this post (of Chief Minister), the first file I have signed is of farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh each, as I had promised to the farmers," Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“After joining this post (of Chief Minister), the first file I have signed is of farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh each, as I had promised to the farmers,” Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Living up to his party’s top poll promise, newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath Monday approved farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh each for indebted farmers. The decision taken within hours of swearing-in ceremony was Kamal Nath’s first as Madhya Pradesh chief minister. “After joining this post (of Chief Minister), the first file I have signed is of farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh each, as I had promised to the farmers,” Nath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nath also spoke on the issue of unemployment in the state. “Our schemes of providing incentives of investment will only be imposed after 70% people from Madhya Pradesh get employment. People from other states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh come here and local people don’t get jobs. I have signed file for this,” Kamal Nath said while addressing media after signing the files.

Soon after the signing of files, Principal Secretary, Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture Development Department, Rajesh Rajora issued the loan waiver order, news agency PTI reported. “Madhya Pradesh Government has taken a decision to write off short-term crop loan of eligible farmers up to the limit of Rs two lakh, as on March 31, 2018, from nationalised and cooperative banks,” the order read.

Earlier in the day, Kamal Nath had taken the oath as 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Further inputs awaited

