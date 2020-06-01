‘Bahubali’ PM couldn’t face Coronavirus, pushed country into distress’: Kapil Sibal

Kapil SIbal slams Modi government over handling of Coronavirus crisis in the country. (File)

The Congress party has stepped up its attack on the Modi government over its handling of the Coronavirus crisis in the country. Taking a jibe at the government, senior party leader Kapil Sibal said that the government is confused and doesn’t know what’s happening on the ground.

Sibal said that the government’s social distancing with the people has increased to an extent that it does not know what’s unfolding at ground zero and how to address the problems faced by the people, especially the poor.

“Even the Bahubali Prime Minister could not face the coronavirus pandemic and pushed the country into more distress,” he said.

“The future history books will recognise this government as the harbinger of doom. Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about protecting democracy. Until March 24, they throttled democracy,” the former Union minister said, adding that the government focussed on Article 370, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the National Register of Citizens, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Triple Talaq law, and not education, healthcare or concerns of the poor.

“Had this government concentrated on the issues concerning people, India would have been different today,” Sibal said.

Sibal said mishandling of a pandemic by the Modi government had forced people into a crisis and asked the Prime Minister about the amount given to labourers from the PM CARES Fund.

Slamming PM Modi, he asided, “I want to ask the Prime Minister that at least now tell us what is your definition of your fellow Indians? Does that definition fit into what happened prior to March 24?”

He suggested that the government should “at least now change the way you are handling the future of this country”.

Sibal also took a swipe at PM Modi over standoff at Indo-China border and border row with Nepal. “Nepal is looking in our eyes and there is the standoff with China” he said and asked why the PM is not looking them in their eyes.