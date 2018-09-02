Congress, JD(U) slam Union Minister Ashwini Choubey for his offensive remarks on Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party has slammed BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey for his offensive remarks made on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The Congress party said that the remarks made by Choubey exposed the party’s mindset and accused it of insulting Hindus. Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) Kaukab Quadri said that Choubey and BJP president Amit Shah should tender an unconditional apology to Rahul.

“BJP high command must take note of the irresponsible comments of Choubey. He should be asked to exercise restraint. Choubey and BJP chief Amit Shah should also tender an apology to Rahul Gandhi,” Quadri said, according to a report in HT.

“We pray God grants wisdom and better sense to BJP leaders so that they don’t make such remarks. BJP’s politics is depreciating like the rupee,” Congress spokesperson Gourov Vallabh said.

On Saturday, Choubey had stoked a major controversy when he questioned Rahul Gandhi’s mental health. He had alleged that Rahul Gandhi is suffering from schizophrenia and he should be admitted to a hospital for treatment. He had even said that Rahul Gandhi “is no more than a ‘naali ka keeda’ (gutter worm) before the Prime Minister.

The JD(U) which is a part of the ruling NDA, also criticised Choubey for his remarks on Rahul.

“There may be political differences, but that does now allow any space for disgraceful comments,” JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said.

RJD leader and former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that he will pray to the God to bless Choubey with some good sense.

“May God give wisdom to Pandit Shri Choubey Baba. May the God bless his devotion. It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister has chosen such gems for his council of ministers so that a culture of low language can be developed in the country,” he tweeted.