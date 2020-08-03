Congress, JD(S) warn of agitation against BSY government over amendments to land, labour laws

Karnataka: The opposition has warned of agitation against the BS Yediyurappa government over changes in laws governing land holdings and labour.

The Congress party in Karnataka has warned of agitation against the BS Yediyurappa government’s amendments that it has made to laws governing land holdings and labour. Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah said his party is considering taking legal action against the BJP government over amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961.

“The BJP government has made amendments to land reforms Act and has brought an ordinance. I thought the government won’t come out with the ordinance when there is a Covid-19 crisis in the state,” he said.

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda too has voiced his opposition to the amendments. He has also written to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to demand withdrawal of the amendments. Deve Gowda has also called a meeting of pro-farmer and labour groups on August 4 to chalk out a strategy to oppose the BJP government’s move.

“These amendments are retrograde and anti-farmer and anti-labour. In the best interest of farmers and the labour force, they should be withdrawn immediately,” he said.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said that many small and medium industries are on the brink of closure and big industries are in trouble.

“Industry groups have been talking to us and several laws have to be amended for ease of doing business. We have taken steps in this direction,” the minister said.

CR Janardhana, president of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said land reforms will increase investment. Janardhana said that land cost is high in Karnataka and investors were going to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as a consequence.

“The land reforms will change this,” CR Janardhana said.