Congress Jammu and Kashmir planning group meets after suspension of Amarnath Yatra, expresses concern

The government on Friday took the step after it cited intelligence inputs of terror threats as the reason behind restricting the pilgrimage in Amarnath days before its scheduled termination.

The Jammu and Kashmir Policy Planning Group of the Congress Party met on Friday hours after the Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to suspend the annual Amarnath Yatra. During the meeting, the party expressed concern on the situation in the valley days after100 companies of additional troops were deployed.

The group that met under the chairmanship of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, issued a statement, expressing concern at reports that are coming out from Union Home Ministry as well as State Government, leading to an ‘atmosphere of panic’ on intentions of the government. It also urged the Centre not to take any decision that may lead to a deep crisis.

During the meeting, the group discussed the fear and apprehension in the minds of the people in the state on the Centre’s intentions to abolish Articles 35-A and 370. They further asked the government to maintain the constitutional guarantees given to the state.

Apart from Manmohan Singh, those who attend the meeting include former Sadre Riyasat Karan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, Jammu and Kashmir PCC president Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the latest directive by the government would do nothing to reduce fear that is prevailing in the Valley.

“Although this unprecedented order would seem to suggest a genuine fear of a massive terror strike directed at Amarnath ji yatris or/and tourists this will do nothing to dampen the sense of fear & foreboding that prevails in the valley at the moment,” Abdullah tweeted.