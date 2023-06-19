scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Congress’ Jagadish Shettar bags candidacy to contest Karnataka MLC bypolls

The Congress has named former chief minister Jagadish Shettar a candidate in the upcoming Karnataka legislative council bypolls.

Written by Chhabi Kala
Jagadish Shettar | Karnataka MLC bypolls
Jagadish Shettar, a Lingayat leader, had quit the BJP and joined the Congress before the Assembly election. (File photo/PTI)

The Congress on Monday named former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who lost the recent Assembly election, a candidate in the upcoming legislative council bypolls.

Apart from Shettar, Congress has also named Tippannappa Kamaknoor and NS Boseraju as candidates for the MLC bypolls to be held on June 30.

Also Read: Will contest at any cost: Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar fumes over being denied ticket

Also Read

The bypolls were necessitated after three BJP leaders- Laxman Savadi, Baburao Chianchansur, and R Shankar resigned from their posts after the party denied them party tickets to contest the Assembly polls.

Also Read: Jagadish Shettar: Rebel with a cause?

Jagadish Shettar, a Lingayat leader, had quit the BJP after he was denied a ticket to contest in the Assembly polls. He contested the polls on a Congress ticket. However, he was defeated by a BJP candidate on the Hubballi Dharwad Central seat.

Since Shettar lost the Assembly election, the Congress has been mulling over how to accommodate the Lingayat leader ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

More Stories on
Congress
Karnataka

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-06-2023 at 17:54 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS