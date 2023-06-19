Congress’ Jagadish Shettar bags candidacy to contest Karnataka MLC bypolls

The Congress on Monday named former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who lost the recent Assembly election, a candidate in the upcoming legislative council bypolls.

Apart from Shettar, Congress has also named Tippannappa Kamaknoor and NS Boseraju as candidates for the MLC bypolls to be held on June 30.

The bypolls were necessitated after three BJP leaders- Laxman Savadi, Baburao Chianchansur, and R Shankar resigned from their posts after the party denied them party tickets to contest the Assembly polls.

Jagadish Shettar, a Lingayat leader, had quit the BJP after he was denied a ticket to contest in the Assembly polls. He contested the polls on a Congress ticket. However, he was defeated by a BJP candidate on the Hubballi Dharwad Central seat.

Since Shettar lost the Assembly election, the Congress has been mulling over how to accommodate the Lingayat leader ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.