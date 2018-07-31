​​​
  3. Congress IT cell member Chirag Patnaik arrested for alleged sexual harassment

A member of the Congress IT cell was arrested after a former colleague accused him of sexual harassment, police said today.

A member of the Congress IT cell was arrested after a former colleague accused him of sexual harassment, police said today. Chirag Patnaik was booked earlier this month for allegedly sexually harassing a former member of the Congress IT cell. He was arrested, they said.

