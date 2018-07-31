Congress IT cell member Chirag Patnaik arrested for alleged sexual harassment
A member of the Congress IT cell was arrested after a former colleague accused him of sexual harassment, police said today.
By: PTI | New Delhi |
Published: July 31, 2018 11:55 AM
