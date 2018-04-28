Congress issues ID cards with barcodes for attendance and accountability at Rahul Gandhi rally

In an unprecedented move, Delhi Congress, to keep track of the number of workers participating in a Congress President Rahul Gandhi rally at Ramlila Maidan has issued more than 40,000 identity cards with barcodes. (PTI)

In an unprecedented move, Delhi Congress, to keep track of the number of workers participating in a Congress President Rahul Gandhi rally at Ramlila Maidan has issued more than 40,000 identity cards with barcodes. The rally is going to held on April 29. The Indian Express reported that the id cards issued to workers will also have another function – they will keep track of the number of workers brought in by each local leaders as often these leaders cite exaggerated numbers on the crowds they gathered.

According to sources, the process will ensure transparency and help party workers prepare a database on the basis of the ward, block, assembly constituency as well as will include their phone numbers. This information will be valuable when one of the groups has to be mobilised during a rally. According to a Congress source, the exercise started two weeks back and is an attempt by the party to show that the Delhi unit has the power to mobilise people. It added that the id cards will put a check on the total number of people attending from Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi as it was earlier alleged that people from other states visited rallies more than Delhi workers.

According to the new provision, each local leaders have been given the responsibility to come out with a list of names of workers from their area and get id cards made for them. The Congress source clarifies that managing a large group of people tends to be easy when a local leader asks for 1000 cards to be distributed in his local area. The method of entering information about 1000 cards in an excel spreadsheet makes looking at the information of the number of people actually attending the rally easy.

Aniruddha Sharma, Congress IT cell head said that four people will be posted at the gates of Ramlila Maidan with computers and barcode scanners so they can keep track of the number of workers entering the rally. Congress Leader Sharmistha Mukherjee claimed issuance of id cards will fix accountability and maintain records of Congress workers.