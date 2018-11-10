Congress is party of hypocrites, says Prakash Javadekar on Tipu Jayanthi

By: | Published: November 10, 2018 11:13 PM

Hitting out at the Congress for celebrating the birth anniversary of Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, the BJP today dubbed it as a "party of hypocrites".

Prakash Javadekar, tipu sultan jayanti, bjp, congressPrakash Javadekar (IE)

Hitting out at the Congress for celebrating the birth anniversary of Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan, the BJP today dubbed it as a “party of hypocrites”.

Union minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar here said, “While Congress president Rahul Gandhi talks of love and brotherhood, his disciples celebrate Tipu Jayanthi. Tipu Sultan killed Hindus and Christians and destroyed temples and churches.”

He said the Congress’ nature was to say something but do something else.

“How can they explain this hypocrisy? This is the true nature of Congress,” he said.

He pointed out that the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah began celebrating the birth anniversary of controversial 18th century Mysore kingdom ruler on November 10 every year since 2015 amid stiff opposition from the BJP.

Protests by BJP and right-wing outfits broke out in several parts of Karnataka on Saturday against ‘Tipu Jayanthi’ celebrations, which were held amid tight security, while Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and his deputy were unable to attend the main event.

