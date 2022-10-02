“Congress is likely to fade away”: What Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru wrote in letter to Purshottam Das Tandon in 1950

By Raju Mansukhani

“The Congress is in a bad way and, unless some steps to rejuvenate it are taken, is likely to fade away. As it is, it seems to have lost such inner strength that it possessed and we are concerned chiefly with faction fights and maneuvering for position and place. It is sad to see this great organization function in this petty way… “

It would be a gross mistake to read the above statement as a current commentary on the state of the Indian National Congress under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. In fact, this statement emerges from a letter, dated 8 August 1950, written by Prime Minister Pt Nehru to Purshottam Das Tandon, a senior Congressman and leader of Uttar Pradesh.

It would also be a gross understatement to say the PM was expressing his dejection, his sense of failure in the socio-political transformation of the newly-independent country. Nehru and PD Tandon were not in agreement on leadership issues of the Congress Party, nor its conduct of affairs in the populous state of Uttar Pradesh, with which both of the leaders had strong emotional ties. The Prime Minister had publicly declared that Tandon was becoming a symbol of Hindu revivalism.

“I entirely agree with you that as a people we have lost the public sense of social justice. To put it differently, our standards have fallen greatly,” Pt Nehru shared his thoughts earlier to BG Kher in a letter dated 26 July 1949. BG Kher was the chief minister of Bombay State which consisted of present-day Maharashtra and Gujarat.

“Indeed, we have hardly any standards left except not to be found out . . . We drift along calmly accepting things as they are. We see the mote in other people’s eyes and not the beam in our own or our friends’ eyes,” he wrote, adding, “We are strong in condemnation of those who are our opponents, but we try not to see the obvious faults of our friends. What are we to do? I confess my mind is not clear, although I have thought of this a great deal.”

Building the Economy

The soul-searching and self-criticism by Pt Nehru are in evidence from 1948 to 1951, as his biographers have noted. In his notes to Deputy Prime Minister Vallabhbhai Patel, in June 1948, he continued to lay emphasis on building the economy and creating strong platforms for future growth.

“We have many important preoccupations, but the fundamental and basic problem still continues to be the economic problem. This may well break us if we cannot deal with it satisfactorily. We have at present no method of dealing with it properly. Our effort to have a Cabinet committee on the subject has been a complete failure. It is no one’s responsibility to look on the broad economic picture and to suggest ways and means of tackling our economic problems as a whole.”

He expressed his despair, in the notes to Patel, writing, “The Government were doing no more than watch passively the continuous rise of the cost of living index.” He suggested to the Cabinet that it approve the appointment of a minister for social and economic affairs, with no administrative functions and solely to give continuous consideration to economic problems. He would be assisted by a council of economic advisers who would collect and coordinate data and statistics and look at the picture as a whole.

It was not just the economy, nor the differences of opinion with Vallabhbhai Patel, PD Tandon or Acharya Kripalani which were the burning domestic issues confronting Prime Minister Nehru.

The contentious, and controversial, subjects of reorganisation of states, the merger of Indian states, the formation of the linguistic provinces commission had been added to the constant woes of Partition refugees and the threat of war with Pakistan. To top it all, there were a series of communist uprisings in parts of Bengal, Tripura, Manipur, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Andhra, Telangana in Hyderabad, Travancore-Cochin and Malabar.

From September 1946 onwards, the call for Tebhaga struggle by the Bengal Provincial Krishak Sabha got over 6 million peasants, mainly share-croppers, demanding a two-thirds share of the crop that they produced in the jothidars fields. What started in Dinajpur district soon spread to Jalpaiguri and Mymensing, with police firings on public meetings claiming the lives of ordinary peasants and their leaders.

Communist Uprisings



From 1948 onwards, the main communist uprising happened in Telangana; it assumed serious proportions and threatened to overthrow the local administration.

September 1948 witnessed the police action launched to integrate Hyderabad, the largest and arguably the richest Princely State with the rest of India. The Communists condemned police action as an ‘occupation of the State’. Prime Minister Nehru termed the mass movement of the Communists as ‘anti-national’.

Not to be outdone on any front, in September 1949 the Government of India published a booklet titled ‘Communist Violence in India’. The objective was to give publicity to the lines on which the Communist Party of India had decided to work and was actually working in certain parts of the country. Isolated accounts ‘in the Press failed to present a comprehensive picture of the strategy and tactics of the Communist Party’. The booklet evoked very great interest within the country and abroad, and received worldwide publicity, as the Annual Report of the Home Affairs Minister 1948 reported.

Nalgonda district was at the heart of the Telangana uprising in which 4000 to 5000 peasants and labourers were killed. Over 10,000 communist sympathisers were detained and jailed. The Indian Communists hailed Telangana as their ‘biggest armed struggle’, next only to the Santhal uprising of 1955 and the great uprising of 1857-58 described as India’s First War of Independence.

In 1987, marking the 40th Year of India’s Independence, the government of West Bengal published ‘India’s Struggle for Freedom – An Album’, documenting the country’s freedom movement and struggles from the 18th century CE onwards.

In its foreword, Jyoti Basu, the chief minister of West Bengal, wrote, “The struggle against British imperialism found expression in two distinct trends; one was the non-violent mass movement and the other was the violent struggle. The country’s Independence was achieved as a result of the struggles waged on those two different lines.”

Interventions for Peace



In October 1951, Rajani Palme Dutt, the veteran Communist Party leader and theoretician from England, intervened in the ongoing struggles of the Indian communists. The Telangana armed struggle was called off after Dutt’s intervention. He was undoubtedly a highly respected leader and, earlier in 1946, conducted in-depth interviews of Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and Pt Nehru to gauge the political perspectives of the leadership and their ties with the Communists.

Said Vijay Singh, retired professor of history from Delhi University, “The Rajani Palme Dutt papers have been preserved at the Labour Archive and Study Centre in Manchester, UK. In his interviews with Nehru, conducted over April 4, 8 and 9, 1946, Dutt found the Indian leader to be conscious of the anti-Communist and Red-baiting line being adopted. He recognised this danger for the future of the whole national movement, but stated that there was also a very violent anti-Congress atmosphere in the Communist Party.”

Dutt found that Pandit Nehru had “undoubtedly grown more aged, less elastic in his thinking and more preoccupied with the immediate issues now facing the Congress leadership.” He added, “It would be wrong to speak of a complete transformation which is sometimes alleged.”

Through Dutt’s comments, the presidential addresses of Pt Nehru at Lucknow and Faizpur in 1936 become critical reference points. Nehru as the Congress President had stated, “The real task before us is to build up a powerful joint front of all the anti-imperialist forces in the country…Active participation of the organized workers and peasants in such a front would add to its strength and must be welcomed.”

The events of not just 1937, but, the years ahead had several turbulent twists and turns which shaped our history, the leadership of the Congress and Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

(The author is a researcher-writer with an interest in history and heritage issues; and a former deputy curator of the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.)

