Congress is finished, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi after Pranab Mukherjee’s RSS visit

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has launched an attack on the Congress party over former president Pranab Mukherjee’s RSS visit. Addressing a conference at Hyderabad on Friday, Owaisi said that grand old party is finished now. He further said that there is no hope from the Congress party. The statement came after former Congress leader and President Pranab Mukherjee attended an annual event of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) on Thursday.

Addressing the conference, Owaisi said, “The Congress is finished. A man who spent 50 years in Congress and was President of India visited the RSS headquarters. Do you still have hopes from this party?”

Mukherjee had attended the Third Year Sangha Shiksha Varga event on Thursday at RSS headquarters in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. He also addressed the RSS workers. In his first visit to the RSS headquarters, Mukherjee delivered a powerful speech for around half an hour on ‘Nation, Nationalism and Patriotism’. The former president said that India’s strength lies in pluralism and tolerance and warned that any attempt to define India through religion, hatred, dogmas and intolerance will dilute “our existence”. He also called for holding dialogues to overcome the indifference and respect each others’ views.

He said that there is an increase in violence in the society, and identified darkness, fear and mistrust as the reasons. “Every time a child or woman is brutalised, the soul of India is wounded. Manifestations of rage are tearing our social fabric. Every day, we see increased violence around us,” Mukherjee said. “At the heart of this violence is darkness, fear, and mistrust. We must free our public discourse from all forms of violence, physical as well as verbal,” he further added.

Mukherjee’s speech was lauded by all parties across lines. the Congress party, which had been critical of Mukherjee’s decision to accept the RSS ‘ invitation, hailed his speech saying he has shown a mirror of truth to the RSS by reminding it of India’s tolerance, pluralism and inclusiveness. While RSS also praised former president Pranab Mukherjee for attending the graduation ceremony of the outfit as a chief guest. RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar said that he rightly highlighted the inclusiveness, pluralism and unity in diversity as the foundation of India.

“Mukherjee’s address reminded the glorious history of the nation…5,000-year-old cultural heritage of the country. Our state system may have changed but our values remain the same. He also highlighted inclusiveness, pluralism and unity in diversity as the foundation of Bharat,” Kumar told PTI.