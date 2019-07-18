Congress is dying because of its own sins: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former MP CM said that the BJP has nothing to do with the present crisis in Karnataka.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday blamed Rahul Gandhi for the present crisis in Congress and said that the grand old party was dying because of its own sins. He also said that the BJP has nothing to do with the ongoing crisis in Karnataka. “If Congress is dying, its sins are ending it. Whether it is about Karnataka or the country, the BJP has nothing to do with their decline. When its President Rahul Gandhi has run away, who can save it,” the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister while addressing a press conference on the party’s membership drive said.

The Congress has plunged into serious crisis after its 13 MLAs resigned from the party, pushing the coalition government in Karnataka on the verge of collapse.

Referring to this, the BJP leader said that it was the job of the captain to stay on and try to stop the sinking ship. “When a ship sinks, its captain stays on and try to stop it from sinking. But Rahul Gandhi was the first to jump off the Congress’ ship,” he said. The former MP CM further said that where the MLAs would go when there is uncertainty over the party president. “Who would MLAs go to as there is no one to listen to them?” he asked.

Following the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha, the Congress is in a continuous decline with its leaders in the states leaving the party. Rahul Gandhi has already resigned from the post of party chief and the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, is yet to decide on his successor.

Earlier this month, 10 of its 15 MLAs in Goa left the party to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Today, its former MLA and prominent OBC leader Alpesh Thakor joined the saffron party in Gujarat. The grand old party is in complete disarray in Karnataka and Rahul Gandhi is completely missing from the scene. Last time he talked about the crisis in Karnataka was six days ago. Blaming the BJP for the resignations of Congress MLAs, Gandhi said that the saffron party used the money to bring down state governments. He said that the BJP has been doing this in Karnataka and it has done it in the Northeast as well.