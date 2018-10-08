Congress is a party of thieves, says Sakshi Maharaj, questions Rahul Gandhi’s “Shiv bhakti”

Sakshi Maharaj said that those who worship Lord Shiva and Lord Ram needed “pure” hearts and suggested that being a non-vegetarian, Rahul Gandhi lacks that “purity”

Sakshi Maharaj, BJP member of parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, has hit out at Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. He also questioned the party president for projecting himself as a devotee of Lord Shiva and cast aspersions on his food habits. Calling the Congress president’s family a “family of thieves”, the parliamentarian dared Gandhi to fight the next Lok Sabha elections from his constituency.

Lately, the main opposition party Congress has been projecting Rahul Gandhi as a devotee of Lord Shiva to counter allegations that the party is leaning more towards the Left and has cut itself off from the Centre and Right of Centre voters. Rahul Gandhi went on a pilgrimage to Mansarovar lake in Tibet, which, according to Hindu mythology, is regarded as an adobe of Lord Shiva. The BJP has targeted him for his visits to temples and has even called his pilgrimages a “gimmick”.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Sakshi Maharaj said that those who worship Lord Shiva and Lord Ram needed “pure” hearts and suggested that being a non-vegetarian, Rahul Gandhi lacks that “purity”.

“Shiv bhakt banne ke liye, Ram bhakt banne ke liye shudhata ki avashyakta hai… Aap ja rahe hain Mansarovar, kha rahe hain non-veg… (To be a devotee of Lord Shiva or Lord Ram, one needs to be pure. You go to Mansarovar and also eat non-veg),” IE quoted Sakshi Maharaj as saying.

Sakshi Maharaj also dared Rahul Gandhi to fight elections from Unnao, which is his own LS constituency. “This time, Rahul would not be able to win LS elections from anywhere else,” Sakshi said issuing a challenge to him. “I will leave politics if I lose from Unnao, and if Rahul loses, then he should leave India and go to Italy,” Sakshi added.

Sakshi also attacked the Congress chief’s family for his “desh ka chowkidaar chor hai” statement regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Rahul Gandhi ka pura khandan chor hai… Nehru se lekar Rahul Gandhi tak, unke nana ne kya kiya, Indira ne kya kiya… puri ki puri Congress chor hai… (Rahul’s whole family is a family of thieves… from Nehru to himself, what did his great-grandfather do, what did Indira do… Congress is a party of thieves),” said Sakshi. He also dismissed the impact of Priyanka Gandhi on elections saying she would not be able to do much for Rahul this time.

Sakshi Maharaj also expressed his views on the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya saying BJP owes its present day position to Lord Ram and the temple issue.