Congress in favour of Ram Temple, doors closed for BJP to politicise issue now: Randeep Singh Surjewala

The Congress party has said that it favours construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Congress party on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute. The grand old party said that it favours the construction of a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the verdict will also close the doors for the BJP to politicise the matter.

“The Supreme Court’s verdict has come, we are in favour of the construction of Ram Temple. This judgment not only opened the doors for the temple’s construction but also closed the doors for BJP and others to politicise the issue,” Surjewala said.

The Congress Working Committee also met immediately after the top court delivered its verdict in the case. The CWC passed a resolution which states that the party wholeheartedly respects the Supreme Court verdict and appeals to people to maintain peace and social harmony.

The party added that decision cannot be a matter of credit or discredit to any individual, group, communities or political parties.

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a temple at the same site in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid stood. The Constitution bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi asked the Central government to frame a schema and set up a trust within three months for the construction of the temple. The court directed the Centre to allot five-acre land to Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of a new mosque. It said that the mosque should be constructed at a prominent site.