Congress hits back at Modi: PM resorted to old tactics to hoodwink common people

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi with Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (PTI)

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ripped apart the Gandhis in his maiden Parliament speech after the spectacular Lok Sabha election victory, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that he resorted to old tactics to hoodwink the common people. “He (PM) resorted to old evading tactics to hoodwink the common people as if he was still in election mode,” the Congress leader said.

Chowdhury said that the Prime Minister disappointed the people of our country by not speaking on issues such as agriculture, industry, unemployment and encephalitis outbreak in Bihar. “Prime Minister in his own reply has disappointed the people of our country by not taking up issues concerning the people, right from agriculture to industry to unemployment and last but not the least Bihar’s encephalitis situation where hundreds of children have lost their lives,” he said.

Ranjan further said that this was the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha and the Prime Minister could have been statesman-like that would have set the tone for a constructive and fruitful atmosphere in Parliament. “However, we noted that Prime Minister was drawn into our incisive argument, and had to quote Jawahar Lal Nehru ji at the fag end of his speech. I think that is a great victory for us!” the Congress leader added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi mocked the Congress saying that its leaders had gone so high that they can’t see the reality on the ground.

Taking a potshot at the Congress, he said its leaders go, the better it would be for the BJP. The Prime Minister also accused the grand old party of undermining the contribution of million others and said that the Congress never recognized the people outside of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

“There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to national progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India’s progress,” Modi said while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha.