Congress hits back at Amit Shah, says BJP spent Rs 6,500 crores in Karnataka elections

Congress on Monday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, minutes after the latter addressed his first press conference after the conclusion of Karnataka elections. Levelling serious allegations against the BJP, Congress leader Anand Sharma said the saffron party spent around Rs 6,500 crore in the elections. He further said the party gave Rs 20 crores each to their MLAs to fight elections, while Rs 400 crores were kept for buying the MLAs.

Alleging that BJP used cheap tricks in the elections, Sharma alleged the family members of their MLA candidates were targeted to affect their election campaigns.

Sharma further said that Amit Shah has no respect for the Constitution. “I don’t think Amit Shah has knowledge of or respects the Constitution. Even if he has the knowledge of the Constitution, he doesn’t respect it,” Sharma said.

