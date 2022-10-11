Congress has ‘outsourced’ contract of abusing me to others: PM Modi’s veiled dig at AAP 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the Congress is no longer hurling abuses at him and has “outsourced” the job of abusing him to others, warning BJP workers that the Grand Old Party is “working silently” in the rural areas in order to woo voters.

Modi made these remarks while addressing a rally in poll-bound Gujarat’s Rajkot district. “They (Congress) have abused me and my state since the past 20 years. They went to any level to defame Gujarat and even call me ‘maut ka saudagar’,” said PM Modi while asking BJP workers to be wary of Congress silently seeking votes in rural areas.

Also Read | PM Modi senses ‘silent’ poll campaign by Cong in Gujarat, sounds out BJP cadres

“Those abusing me have suddenly fallen silent today. They have outsourced this job of attacking and abusing me to others. They are silently seeking votes in villages,” said PM Modi, taking a veiled dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Asking people if his government shouldn’t act against the corrupt, PM Modi said, “If we take action against the corrupt, people start shouting at us. Should I refrain from taking action against those who are looting people?”

Also Read | ‘Urban Naxals trying to misguide Gujarat’s innocent youth,’ warns PM Modi

PM Modi’s observations came a day after he had warned BJP workers in Anand district against Congress’ “new strategy.” Asking BJP workers to remain “alert,” Modi said, “Previously, they tried to abuse me whenever the elections drew closer. But they were unable to defeat us in the last 20 years. However, they have devised a new strategy now. I have not looked deeply into it.

PM Modi asked the party workers not to be fooled by the Congress silent strategy. “Just because they are not making any public statements or addressing press conferences, don’t be confused. Even without holding any public rallies they are trying to reach out silently to villagers,” warned PM Modi.