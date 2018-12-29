Congress has betrayed farmers: PM Narendra Modi launches blistering attack on the opposition party



The prime minister is on a day-long visit to the state to inaugurate multiple projects in Uttar Pradesh. (Twitter/BJP)

PM Modi in Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the Congress for playing with farmers by not honouring its promise of loan waivers in Karnataka. He said that the grand old party had promised loan waivers to the lakhs of farmers. “However, the Congress waived off loans of only 800 farmers in the state,” the prime minister said. He further said that the Congress had promised to waive farm loan of Rs 6 lakh crore but it did only Rs 60 crore.

“Not only that, when CAG report came, Rs 35 lakh was given to those who were not even farmers, therefore not eligible for the loan waivers,” the prime minister said. He further said that now what happens when irresistible promises are made to get votes can be seen in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.”

“After the change of the government, people are fighting for fertilisers and urea in (these states),” the prime minister said while addressing a public meeting in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. He was referring to urea shortage which was reported last week in Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to urea shortage reports, MP CM Kamal Nath in a tweet said: “I and my government are committed to solving the urea crisis in the state. The situation got worse due to demand and supply.”

The prime minister is on a day-long visit to the state to inaugurate multiple projects including Medical College in Ghazipur, an International Rice Research Institute and pension policies in Varanasi.

PM Modi also released a commemorative postal stamp on Maharaja Suheldev. “Several important steps are being taken to transform Purvanchal into a big medical hub and to strengthen the small industries of Uttar Pradesh,” he said.