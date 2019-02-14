Congress has almost ruled out alliance with Aam Aadmi Party for Lok Sabha elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Congress has almost refused an alliance with his party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing the media here, Kejriwal said that he is worried about the nation and therefore he is keen to join ranks with the opposition to oust the BJP.

“We are very worried about the nation, so we are more keen (on an alliance). The Congress has almost said no to an alliance,” he told reporters when asked about the possibility of AAP and Congress contesting elections together.

Kejriwal’s remark comes a day after he attended a meeting of opposition parties at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s residence in Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and NC chief Farooq Abdullah.

Delhi sends seven MPs to the Lok Sabha. In 2014, texpectation from AAP were high but the party drew a blank. All the seven seats were bagged by the BJP.

The Congress are AAP are rivals in Delhi and Punjab. The leaders of the two political parties often criticise each other. Any lack of consensus between the two parties will only harm the proposed grand alliance.

During Wednesday’s late evening meeting, all the opposition leaders agreed to a pre-poll alliance and work on a common minimum programme (CMP). The decision was taken to counter BJP’s narrative that opposition leaders have come together to serve their self-interest. It was also decided that Rahul Gandhi will prepare the draft and distribute it among the opposition leaders.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had hosted opposition leaders in Delhi. The rally was attended almost all anti-BJP parties including the Congress. Though the AAP had invited Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he skipped the meet and deployed Anand Sharma to represent the grand old party.

Speaking to reporters later, Kejriwal said that the Congress should understand the mood of the nation and if doesn’t, the party will have to face the anger of people.