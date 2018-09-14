Congress has a tool to fight Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh; BJP counters

As per reports, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated at the Congress headquarters in the state.

Aiming to woo Hindu voters in Madhya Pradesh to dent Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP’s chances in the upcoming assembly elections, Congress has announced that it would transform Madhya Pradesh into a religious tourism hub if it is voted back to power. Accusing BJP of indulging in communal politics, Congress said it would develop all places of pilgrimage as per ancient Hindu beliefs, the IE report said. As per reports, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated at the Congress headquarters in the state.

Congress chief in the state Kamal Nath asserted that his party was committed to put Madhya Pradesh on the international religious map. The Congress has already announced that it will undertake 15-day Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra from Kamtanath in Chitrakoot starting from September 23. Congress leaders also said that it was planning to build Ram Smruti Sangrahalaya, Ramleela Kendra, new Gurukuls and Ashrams along the mythical route Lord Rama took on way to 14 year exile.

Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza alleged that several ancient temples crumbled in the last 15 years as the government did not bother to restore. She also claimed that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s announcement about closing down liquor shops along the Narmada River has not been implemented. “Liquor is being sold freely along the Narmada,” she alleged. Former CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh recently undertook Narmada Parikrama — the circumambulation of the Narmada on foot. He also said the party will develop the 3300-km route by building Vishram Bhavans for the people who undertake the arduous journey.

However, such allegations and charges have been categorically rejected by BJP. BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal claimed the opposition party had once denied the existence of Lord Rama but has remembered him ahead of polls.