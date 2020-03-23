Congress hails ‘janata curfew’, demands special incentives for coronavirus warriors, farmers

Randeep Singh Surjewala has demanded special incentives for coronavirus warriors. (File Photo)

The Congress party has demanded that the Modi government should announce a special financial package for those who are risking their lives in the fight against the deadly coronavirus. Party’s spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a series of tweets also thanked the people for wholeheartedly taking part in the fight against the virus.

“We are proud of doctors, nurses and supporting staff. Special financial incentives be given to those who are risking their lives in the fight against coronavirus epidemics. The government should announce it immediately,” he said.

He said that lakhs of daily wage labourers, MGNREGA workers, ad hoc/temporary workers, farmers and those employed in the unorganised sector have lost jobs due to the outbreak.

“The government should provide direct cash aid to them,” he said.

He also suggested to the government to extend a helping hand for the middle and salaried class people who are unable to work and thus taking a hit on their income. The Congress leader said the “government must consider deferment of EMIs for them”.

Demanding special measures for farmers, he said, “The biggest employment generator is agriculture. It has also suffered due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms, the Congress demanded special relief package for it.”

On the public participation in the Janta Curfew, he said, “Hearty thanks to the countrymen for thanking the health workers at 5 PM on Sunday, who are fighting the coronavirus.”

Surjewala further raised questions over increase in testing and healthcare facilities. He noted that only 30,000 ventilators are available for 130 crore population.

“It should be arranged in adequate number for coronavirus patients. About 95% of ventilators were already under use for patients suffering from other diseases,” he said, adding that only one isolation bed is available per 84,000 people. He also pointed out that only 16,109 samples have been tested till date in the country.

He also sought stern action against those indulging in black marketing of sanitisers, face masks, soaps and other eatables.