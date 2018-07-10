Congress’ Gujarat unit plans to woo defectors, calls it ‘Ghar Wapsi’

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said the party was open to welcome all those who left the party to join the BJP and were feeling suffocated as well as disgruntled BJP members. (Reuters)

After losing out two bigwigs in two months in the form of senior legislator Kunwarji Bavaliya and former MLA Indraneel Rajyaguru, the Congress in Gujarat has decided to bring back the defectors into the party fold, calling it “Ghar Wapsi”.

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani said the party was open to welcome all those who left the party to join the BJP and were feeling suffocated as well as disgruntled BJP members. He claimed that several such leaders would return to the party in near future.

“After having a detailed discussion in the party, it has been decided that the Congress will be holding a ‘Recruitment Mela’, a sort of ‘Ghar Wapsi’, in the coming days for disgruntled BJP members into the Congress.

“They include all those BJP members, who once originally belonged to the Congress as well as the original BJP members dissatisfied with the party,” he said.

Asked if this would not create dissatisfaction amongst the loyal party workers who have been consistently working hard over the years, Dhanani said: “There’s a difference between this recruitment and the way we do. We will be asking our grassroots level workers and party leaders before deciding who to take back.

“But one thing is certain, the party won’t compromise on discipline and ideology. The party will only welcome those who are ready to follow the ideology.”

He claimed that many BJP members have expressed such desire to join the party. “Many such BJP members, once belonging to Congress and now repenting, are in touch with our rank and file and keen to return. They believe in the party’s vision and ideology. This will be an attempt to save democracy, preserve the constitutional values and it will be a ‘Bharat Bachao Campaign’.

Many former MLAs, local body representatives at various levels, including political leaders from cooperative bodies, have showed their willingness to join the Congress,” he added.