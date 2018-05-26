Congress’ game plan: Want ticket? Get crowd for Rahul Gandhi’s Pipliamandi rally

Congress launched a new contest among its party leaders to bring more crowd to Rahul Gandhi’s Pipliamandi rally. (PTI)

Congress has launched a new contest among its party leaders in Mandsaur and surrounding districts. The contest launched on Thursday is for bringing more crowd to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Pipliamandi on June 6. In the contest, whoever brings more crowd will win the ticket.

According to a report by TOI, All India Congress Committee secretary Sanjay Kapoor while speaking to the party leaders from Mandsaur, Ratlam, Neemuch, and Ujjain said, “Show your might. Let those who got more people to Rahulji’s rally get tickets. Those who fail to do so will understand why they did not.”

Kapoor termed the rally as the “launch of Congress election campaign”. Kapoor said that he has appointed observers for every assembly segment. The meeting was organised to formulate a strategy to bring farmers to Rahul’s rally to pay tribute the farmers killed last year.

Various Congress leaders participated in the meeting. The meeting suggested Congress’ plan to project Mandsaur as the main centre for launching its election campaign. Congress MLA Jeetu Patwari asked the leaders to show what they have and send a message to Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Congress is holding the rally to commemorate the death anniversary of the farmers. The senior leaders of Congress including party state president Kamal Nath and state coordination committee head Digvijaya Singh are also expected to address the rally on June 6.

Rahul Gandhi’s Mandsaur rally had landed in trouble when the Sub-Divisional Officer of Malhargarh, had laid down a set of 19 conditions in a written order for the Congress president.

These conditions included no use of DJ sound systems, and the loudspeakers can be only up to 10 decibels. There are restrictions laid on the tent size as well, which should not be more than 15 by 15 feet. Also, Congress has to arrange for electricity, water, parking, and even fire engines, all by themselves.

The administration also stated that if any cars are stolen from the rally area, organisers will be held responsible. During the protests last year, Rahul Gandhi was detained on his way to meet the families of the Mandsaur farmers, in Neemuch.