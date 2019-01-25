Congress fumes over Sumitra Mahajan’s comments mocking Rahul Gandhi on Priyanka’s appointment

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is facing a barrage of criticism from Congress leaders for her remark on the recent elevation of Priyanka Gandhi within the party. Reacting to the development yesterday, Mahajan had said that Priyanka’s entry into active politics shows that Congress president Rahul Gandhi can’t handle politics alone and that he needs his sister’s support.

“Priyanka is a good woman. But her appointment also shows Rahul has understood that he cannot do politics alone, so he asked his sister Priyanka to help him,” Mahajan told reporters in her home constituency Indore on Thursday.

The veteran BJP leader’s remark invited backlash from Congress with spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi saying the Lok Sabha Speaker should refrain from making political comments.

“It is sad that such comments have been made by the Lok Sabha Speaker. This statement is politically motivated. She should be unbiased rather than making such statements,” she said.

Another Congress leader Manish Tewari too advised Mahajan not to comment on internal matters of the Congress. “We request the Speaker to focus on the internal matters of BJP. As far as the Congress is concerned, we are doing good without her advise and we will keep performing good. Her recent statement signifies that Priyanka’s entry into politics is giving sleepless nights to the BJP,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Congress appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as general secretary (Uttar Pradesh east) just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Her elevation prompted BJP leaders to target the Congress once again over dynastic politics. Priyanka has so far restricted herself to Amethi and Raebareli. While Amethi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi, Raebareli is represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi in the Lowe House.

There are speculations that Priyanka may contest from Raebareli as her mother is not keeping well for the last few months. However, there is no official word on it. Her appointment, however, does reflect the party’s intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.