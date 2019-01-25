Congress fumes over Sumitra Mahajan’s comments mocking Rahul Gandhi on Priyanka’s appointment

By: | Published: January 25, 2019 4:04 PM

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is facing a barrage of criticism from Congress leaders for her remark on the recent elevation of Priyanka Gandhi within the party.

Sumitra MahajanCongress fumes over Sumitra Mahajan’s comments mocking Rahul Gandhi on Priyanka’s appointment

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan is facing a barrage of criticism from Congress leaders for her remark on the recent elevation of Priyanka Gandhi within the party. Reacting to the development yesterday, Mahajan had said that Priyanka’s entry into active politics shows that Congress president Rahul Gandhi can’t handle politics alone and that he needs his sister’s support.

“Priyanka is a good woman. But her appointment also shows Rahul has understood that he cannot do politics alone, so he asked his sister Priyanka to help him,” Mahajan told reporters in her home constituency Indore on Thursday.

The veteran BJP leader’s remark invited backlash from Congress with spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi saying the Lok Sabha Speaker should refrain from making political comments.

“It is sad that such comments have been made by the Lok Sabha Speaker. This statement is politically motivated. She should be unbiased rather than making such statements,” she said.

Another Congress leader Manish Tewari too advised Mahajan not to comment on internal matters of the Congress. “We request the Speaker to focus on the internal matters of BJP. As far as the Congress is concerned, we are doing good without her advise and we will keep performing good. Her recent statement signifies that Priyanka’s entry into politics is giving sleepless nights to the BJP,” he said.

On Wednesday, the Congress appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as general secretary (Uttar Pradesh east) just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Her elevation prompted BJP leaders to target the Congress once again over dynastic politics. Priyanka has so far restricted herself to Amethi and Raebareli. While Amethi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi, Raebareli is represented by his mother Sonia Gandhi in the Lowe House.

There are speculations that Priyanka may contest from Raebareli as her mother is not keeping well for the last few months. However, there is no official word on it. Her appointment, however, does reflect the party’s intent to go full throttle in the state ahead of the general elections.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress fumes over Sumitra Mahajan’s comments mocking Rahul Gandhi on Priyanka’s appointment
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition