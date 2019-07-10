Congress fumes after Nagpur university adds chapter on RSS history, contribution in nation-building to BA course

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has introduced a chapter on RSS history in second year BA (History) course.

The history of the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its role in the nation-building have found their way to the syllabus of BA (History) at a Nagpur based university. Satish Chafle, a member of the Board of Studies, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, said that a chapter on the RSS history and its contribution in the nation-building will be taught to fourth semester students in the History of India (1885-1974) unit of the second year BA (History) course.

“This year, we have introduced the contribution of the RSS in the nation building for the students of history so that they can know about new trends that take place in history. New trends like Marxism, new Marxism or new modernism have become a part of history as new trends,” he said.

Earlier in 2003-04, the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University had included a chapter on ‘introduction to RSS’ in the syllabus for the MA (History) course. Satish explained that the first section speaks about the establishment of the Congress party and the rise of Jawaharlal Nehru. The second section dwells on issues like the civil disobedience movement and the third about the role of the RSS in nation-building.

He said that the development is part of the varsity’s efforts to make students aware of ‘new trends’ in history, adding that rewriting of history brings new facts before the society. “Nationalist school of thoughts (including leaders like) Lokmanya Tilak is also part of Indian history. Similarly, history of the Sangh is a part of the nationalist school. Hence, introduction to RSS was included in the course,” he said.

The decision to add a separate chapter on the role of the RSS in the syllabus prompted a sharp reaction from the Congress which accused the BJP of distorting history.

Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan said that the RSS’ opposition to 1942 Quit India movement, the Constitution and National Flag should also be included in the syllabus. “We demand that RSS’s protest to Chale Jao Andolan in 1942, Indian Constitution and National Flag should also be told to students,” he tweeted.

Another Congress leader Sachin Sawant said that RSS is the most divisive force which collaborated with the British and opposed the freedom movement,. “It didn’t hoist Tricolour for 52 years calling it inauspicious and wanted Manusmriti in lieu of Constitution. It spreads hate,” he said.