Congress list candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election 2019

Congress list of candidates 2019. (Representational pic)

Congress candidates list: The Congress party has released its first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. The party is contesting elections in an alliance with the NCP of Shahrad Pawar. The Congress has fielded its former CM Ashok Chavan from the Bhokar seat. His wife Amita Sharma-Chavan is a sitting MLA from Bhokar. Amrita had contested her maiden election in 2014 after Chavan won the Lok Sabha election that year. Maharashtra Congress chief Vijay alias Balasaheb Thorat will enter the fray from Sangamner. Former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Amit has been fielded from the Latur City seat, while ex-Union Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s daughter Praniti will contest from the Solapur City Central.

The first list also includes candidates from nine constituencies in Mumbai. Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap, who is the party’s sitting MLC, will contest the assembly election from Colaba constituency in Mumbai. BJP’s chief whip in the state assembly and six-time MLA Raj K Purohit currently represents this constituency. The party has fielded Leader of Opposition Vijay Waddetiwar from Bramhapuri in Chandrapur district. He is the sitting MLA from Bramhapuri.

Full list of Congress Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019

1. Akkalkuwa (ST) – KC Padavi

2. Shahada (ST) – Padmakar Vijay Singh Valvi

3. Nawapur (ST) – Shirish Surupsingh H Naik

4. Raver – Shirish Madhukarrao Chaudhari

5. Buldhana – Harshwardhan Vasantrao Sapkal

6. Mehkar (SC) – Anant Sakharam Wankhede

7. Risod – Amit Subhashrao Zanak

8. Dhamangaon Railway – Virendra Walmikrao Jagtap

9. Teosa – Yashomati Chandrakant Thakur

10. Arvi – Amar Sharad Kale

11. Deoli – Ranjit Pratap Kamble

12. Savner – Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar

13. Nagpur North (SC) – Nitin Raut

14. Brahmapuri – Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar

15. Chimur – Satish Manohar Varjurakar

16. Warora – Partibha Suresh Dhanorkar

17. Yavatmal – Anil Balasaheb Mangrulkar

18. Bhokar – Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan

19. Nanded North – DP Sawant

20. Naigaon – Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan

21. Deglur (SC) – Raosaheb Jaywant Anantapurkar

22. Kalamnusi – Santosh Kautika Tarfe

23. Pathri – Suresh Ambadas Warpudkar

24. Phulambri – Kalyan Vaijnathrao Kale

25. Malegaon Central – Shaikh Asif Shaikh Rashid

26. Ambernath (SC) – Rohit Chandrakant Salve

27. Mira Bhayandar – Sayyad Muzaffar Hussain

28. Bhandup West – Suresh Harishchandra Koparkar

29. Andheri West – Ashok Bhau Jadhav

30. Chandivali – Mohd Aarif Naseem Khan

31. Chembur – Chandrakant Damodar Handore

32. Vandre East – Zishan Ziyauddin Siddiqui

33. Dharavi (SC) – Ms. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad

34. Sion Koliwada – Ganesh Kumar Yadav

35. Mumbadevi – Smin Amirali Patel

36. Colaba – Ashok Arjunrap Jagtap

37. Mahad – Manik Motiram Jagtap

38. Purandar – Sanjay Chandrakant Jagtap

39. Bhor – Sangram Anantrao Thopte

40. Pune Cantonment (SC) – Ramesh Anandrao Bagawe

41. Sangamner – Vijay Balasaheb Thorat

42. Latur City – Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh

43. Nilanga – Ashok Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar

44. Ausa – Basavraj Madhavrao Patil

45. Tuljapur – madhukarrao Devram Chavan

46. Solapur City Central – Ku. Praniti Sushil Kumar Shinde

47. Solapur South – Moulabi Bashumiya Sayeed

48. Kolhapur South – Ruturaj Sanjay Patil

49. Karvir – PN Patil Sadolikar

50. Palus-Kadegaon – Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam

51. Jat – Vikram Balasaheb Sawant

In the 2014 assembly polls, the Congress had won 42 seats. The state will go to polls in a single phase on October 21 and results will be out on October 24. The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly has 288 seats.