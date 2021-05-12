Congress forms two panels to look into assembly election defeat, Covid relief activities

Senior leaders including Azad, Anand Sharma and Digvijaya Singh questioned the party’s decision to ally with the AIUDF in Assam and the ISF in West Bengal. (PTI)

After a nudge by interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee meet, the party said it has set up two panels to look into the party’s defeat in recent elections and to coordinate the organisation’s Covid-19 relief activities. Gandhi also signalled at reconciliation by including senior leaders in the panels who are part of the G-23 group. It includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, Manish Tewari and Mukul Wasnik.

While Ghulam Nabi Azad will head the 13-member panel formed to look into Covid relief activities, Tewari has been included in a five-member group headed by former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan to evaluate the results of the Assembly elections. For Azad, this is his first party assignment after retirement from Rajya Sabha.

By including senior leaders like Tewari and Azad in key panels, the Congress leadership hopes to mitigate possible attacks from the G-23. Addressing the CWC meet, Sonia Gandhi said that the Congress needs to understand why in Kerala and Assam, the party failed to dislodge incumbent governments and why in West Bengal, the party drew a complete blank. “These will yield uncomfortable lessons, but if we don’t face reality, if we don’t look facts in face, we won’t draw the right lessons,” Sonia Gandhi has said.

During the meeting, senior leaders including Azad, Anand Sharma and Digvijaya Singh questioned the party’s decision to ally with the AIUDF in Assam and the ISF in West Bengal.

Sharma had suggested that any alliance, be it at state level or national level, should be finalized only after due deliberations with involvement of senior leadership. Sharma even said that introspection and analysis have become taboo words in the party and stated that when suggestions for introspection are given, they should not be taken otherwise. He said that the Congress should not become intolerant like the BJP.

The COVID panel headed by Azad includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Youth Congress president B V Srinivas, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Bansal, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala, Manish Chatrath, Ajoy Kumar, Pawan Khera and Gurdeep Singh Sappal as its members.