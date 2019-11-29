Congress formed govt in Maharashtra with party that believes Godse was patriot: BJP’s Nishikant Dubey

Nishikant Dubey has demanded that a privilege motion notice be brought against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for calling BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur a terrorist.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday demanded that a privilege motion notice be brought against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for calling BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur a terrorist. Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sanha, the Godda MP said that the Congress party has no right to question Pragya Thakur over her statements as it has just formed the government in Maharashtra with a party that believes Godse was patriot.

“Congress has formed government with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena called Nathuram Godse a patriot in ‘Saamna’. Congress can go up to any extent for power and to fulfill its greed,” he said.

Another party MP Giriraj Singh also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his remark against Thakur. “Rahul Gandhi has no right to call the honourable member a terrorist. He should immediately apologise to the nation and the House,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier today, Thakur, a Lok Sabha MP from Bhopal, tendered an apology in the House for her remarks hailing Nathuram Godse as a patriot. “If I have hurt anyone with my comments, I regret and tender my apology,” she said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s tweet against her, the Malegaon blast accused also said that she was dubbed as a terrorist despite no charges being proved against her. She, however, didn’t name Rahul who on Thursday called her a “terrorist” in a tweet. “Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day in the history of India’s Parliament,” he had tweeted.

Thakur had earlier this week stoked a massive controversy when she hailed Godse as a patriot during a debate in the Lower House. The Congress and other opposition parties slammed the BJP, prompting the ruling party to sack her from a parliamentary panel on defence and ban her from attending the parliamentary party meetings for the remainder of the Winter Session.

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress workers are protesting in Delhi against Thakur and BJP.

This is not the first time when Thakur had hailed Godse and waded into a controversy over it. In the run up to the general elections earlier this year, Thakur had praised Godse, inviting severe criticism from opposition parties. The Prime Minister had to jump in to control the damage and say that he could never forgive Pragya for her statements.