The Congress party has announced its first list of candidates for 55 seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections. Out of these, 19 are sitting MLAs.A key point is that Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly has not been included in this first list.

Even though senior leaders K Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash wanted to contest, no MPs have been given tickets so far. The party has also not yet announced candidates for Kannur and Konni seats.

Kerala will vote in a single phase in the assembly election. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that voting will take place on April 9, and counting of votes will be on May 4. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect immediately.

Here is the list of candidates:

M. Vincent – Kovalam

K. Muraleedharan – Vattiyoorkavu

Ramya Haridas – Chiraninkeezhu (SC)

Sooraj Ravi – Chathannoor

Bindhu Krishna – Kollam

P.C. Vishnunadh – Kundara

Jyothikumar Chamakkala – Pathanapuram

P. Aisha Potty – Kottarakkara

C.R. Mahesh – Karunagappally

Muthara Raj – Mavelikkara (SC)

Ramesh Chennithala – Haripad

K.R. Rajendra Prasad – Cherthala

Shanimol Usman – Aroor

Chandy Oommen – Puthuppally

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan – Kottayam

K. Binu – Vaikom (SC)

Mathew Kuzhalnadan – Muvattupuzha

V.P. Sajeendran – Kunnathunad (SC)

Uma Thomas – Thrikkakara

T.J. Vinod – Ernakulam

V.D. Satheesan – Paravur

Anwar Sadath – Aluva

Roji M. John – Angamaly

O.J. Janeesh – Kodungallur

Saneesh Kumar Joseph – Chalakudy

K.M. Babu Raj – Puthukkad

T.M. Nazar – Kaipamangalam

Sunil Laloor – Nattika (SC)

Rajan J Pallan – Thrissur

Shaji J Kodankandath – Ollur

T.N. Prathapan – Manalur

K.N. Febin – Alathur

T. Thankappan – Nenmara

Sumesh Achuthan – Chittur

K.C. Subramanian – Tarur (SC)

Ramesh Pisharody – Palakkad

A. Suresh – Malampuzha

K.A. Tulsi – Kongad (SC)

V.T. Balram – Thrithala

Noushad Ali – Ponnani

V.S. Joy – Thavanur

A.P. Anil Kumar – Wandoor (SC)

Aryadan Shoukath – Nilambur

K. Jayanth – Kozhikode North

Vidhya Balakrishnan – Elathur

V.T. Sooraj – Balusseri (SC)

K.M. Abhijith – Nadapuram

T. Siddique – Kalpetta

I.C. Balakrishnan – Sulthanbathery (ST)

Usha Vijayan – Mananthavady (ST)

Sunny Joseph – Peravoor

K.P. Saju – Thalassery

Abdul Rasheed – Dharmadam

Sajeev Joseph – Irikkur