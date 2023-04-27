Congress files complaint against Amit Shah over ‘riots’ remarks in Karnataka rally, CM Bommai calls it ‘political gimmick’

Following complaint by Congress leaders against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru for allegedly making provocative statements and maligning opposition during his recent election rally in the poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that it was a “political gimmick” ahead of the polls.

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and Chief of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar filed a police complaint today against Shah and BJP leaders at Bengaluru’s High Grounds police station.

“These are all political gimmicks that Congress does. They do all kinds of violations, for example, distribution of pressure cookers, TVs, and they filed a complaint,” he told news agency ANI.

"These are all political gimmicks by Congress. There is nothing in that complaint: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Congress complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent riots remark

The complaint was filed for Shah’s April 25 speech made in Vijayapura where the union home minister, among other things, said that the state would be “afflicted with riots” if the Congress came to power in the state. Voting for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be on May 13.

DK Shivakumar after filing the complaint, said, “Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this.”

The complaint mentions the name of Amit Shah, concerned BJP leaders and the organisers of the rally at Vijaypura and other locations in Karnataka on April 25.

“Speech given by Amit Shah was shockingly riddled with flagrantly false statements aimed at tarnishing the image of Indian National Congress by levelling false and unfounded allegations, with a clear objective of trying to create an atmosphere of communal disharmony amongst the gathered crowd and the individuals viewing it on other media platforms,” read the complaint.

A video link of the alleged hate speech was also attached to the complaint as well as Sections like 153, 505 (2), 171G and 120B of IPC were also mentioned in the complaint.