Congress fighting ‘idiocy’ of its own leaders: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s dig at Rahul Gandhi over ‘Pakistan deep state’ remark

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of BJP spreading hatred in the country, Union Minority Affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday blamed the “idiocy” of Congress leaders behind its decline.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Union minister claimed that the desperation shown by the Congress leaders to blame PM Narendra Modi has reached the point of a “conspiracy to defame the country”.

Naqvi stated that the reason why the Congress is on “ventilator” is because of the “idiocy” of its leaders. Pointing at Congress’ “negative feudal mindset”, Naqvi said that the party is not acceptable even in a “mohalla (locality)”. He alleged that instead of fighting a harmful ideology as claimed by the Congress leaders, the party is fighting the “harmful idiocy” of its own leaders.

“Fixed in a family photo frame, the Congress has confined itself to becoming a fake kitty party,” he further said. Lashing out at Gandhi’s remarks at the recently held London Conclave, Naqvi said that Congress doesn’t even stop from defaming India in a foreign land.

“Sometimes they compare India with Pakistan, Sri Lanka or any other country, sometimes they raise fake and fabricated bogey of fear and hatred in the country only to defame India and tarnish its strength of harmony and tolerance,” Naqvi alleged while pointing out the “height of ignorance and idiocy” of its leaders.

At the London Conclave, Gandhi alleged that the ruling BJP party has crushed India’s voice. “A soul without a voice means nothing and what has happened is that India’s voice has been crushed,” said Gandhi.

He further went on to compare India’s central investigating agencies to that of Pakistan’s deep state and claimed that the central bodies were destroying India from within. “So, the deep state, the CBI, the ED, is now chewing the Indian state and eating it, much like in Pakistan,” Gandhi alleged.

