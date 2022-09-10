‘Genuine Demand’: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit says those interested should get electoral list

The chorus for transparency in Congress’ presidential polls has grown with party leader Sandeep Dikshit joining in, calling it a “genuine demand”.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit, on Saturday said that those who are elected as Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates should know they have been elected.

“It’s a genuine demand and those who are interested should get the list. Those who are elected as PCC members should know that they have been elected,” Dikshit was quoted as saying by ANI.

This comes in the backdrop of five MPs, including Manish Tewari, Karti Chidambaram, Shashi Tharoor, Pradyut Bordoloi and Abdul Khaleque, writing a letter to AICC central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry expressing concern about the “transparency and fairness” of the party chief’s election.

Dikshit, a former party Member of Parliament, along with Tharoor and Tewari, was part of the G-23 leaders who had written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in August 2020for sweeping organisational changes, saying it was a “banner of reform and not a banner of revolt”.

In a joint letter to Mistry on September 6, the Congress MPs said that the list must be available in order to verify who is entitled to nominate a candidate and who can vote, adding that electors and candidates cannot be expected to go to all 28 PCCs and nine union territorial units to verify the electoral rolls.

“As long as this demand is met, our concern about transparency – a sine qua non in any free and fair election – will be met,” the MPs had written in the letter.

The elections for the position of Congress chief, if required, will be held on October 17, and results will be out on October 19.