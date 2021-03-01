Congress draws election link to PM Narendra Modi’s inoculation visuals

According to various reports, Sister P Niveda from Puducherry administered COVAXIN to PM Modi. A second nurse was also seen in the picture and as per reports, she hails from Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempts to allay concerns among the population over the efficacy of Coronavirus vaccines have failed to impress Congress. As a picture of the Prime Minister being administered Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN jab went viral, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury drew a link to the Assam, Kerala and Puducherry elections to the PM’s gesture. Chowdhury said that had PM Modi carried Rishi Aurobindo’s photo and Geetanjali with him, all five poll-bound states would have been covered.

“In PM Modi’s inoculation visuals, there was a ‘gamcha’ from Assam and nurses who vaccinated him were from Kerala and Puducherry. Coincidentally, there’re elections in these states. It would’ve been 5 states had he also carried Rishi Aurobindo’s photo and Geetanjali,” Chowdhury told ANI.

Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are going to the polls starting March 27. The results will be declared on May 2.

According to various reports, Sister P Niveda from Puducherry administered COVAXIN to the PM. A second nurse was also seen in the picture and as per reports, she hails from Kerala.

PM Modi shared a picture of him taking the vaccine on Twitter and urged eligible people to take the jab to make India COVID free. “Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” tweeted PM Modi.

Nurse Niveda later told media persons that after taking the vaccine shot, PM Modi remarked that he did not even feel it.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cracked some jokes with the doctors and nurses as he wanted to put the nursing officers at ease. Guleria informed that nurses were not aware of whom they would be vaccinating.