Congress distances from Shashi Tharoor’s ‘Hindu Pakistan’ remark, BJP says Rahul Gandhi must apologise

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party leader Shashi Tharoor’s controversial remark that “India will become Hindu Pakistan if the saffron party wins the 2019 election”. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Rahul Gandhi owes an explanation to the nation and he “must tender an apology” for defaming Hindus.

Patra said that the Congress party was responsible for the 1947 partition that led to the creation of Pakistan. He added that it has become a habit of Congress leaders to demean and defame India and its majority population of Hindus. He said that the Congress leaders can go up to any extent to fulfill their ambitions.

“Shameless Congress doesn’t lose any opportunity to demean India and defame the Hindus! From ‘Hindu terrorists’ to ‘Hindu-Pakistan’ the Pakistan appeasing policies of the Congress are unparalleled!” he said.

Patra added: “Rahul Gandhi must apologise for what Shashi Tharoor said. Congress was responsible for the creation of Pakistan because of its ambitions.”

Tharoor, a former Union minister, on Wednesday, stoked a massive controversy with his remark that if the BJP retains power in 2019 polls, the “Constitution of India will not survive” and that “India will become Hindu Pakistan”.

“That new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan and that is not what Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and great heroes of freedom struggle fought for,” Tharoor said.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has distanced itself from Tharoor’s comment. Party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Comments by Shashi Tharoor have been made in his personal capacity. But there is an ideology that the BJP/RSS is trying to push, and the country will reject it.”

On the other hand, Tharoor took to social media to clarify his remark and said that media quoted him out of context. In a Facebook post he said: “I have said this before and I will say it again. Pakistan was created as a state with a dominant religion, that discriminates against its minorities and denies them equal rights. India never accepted the logic that had partitioned the country. But the BJP/RSS idea of a Hindu Rashtra is the mirror image of Pakistan — a state with a dominant majority religion that seeks to put its minorities in a subordinate place. That would be a Hindu Pakistan, and it is not what our freedom movement fought for, nor the idea of India enshrined in our Constitution.”