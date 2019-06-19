Congress dissolves Karnataka unit hours after Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Rahul Gandhi

Amid fears of a possible disintegration due to the disenchantment of the local leaders of the party, the Congress on Wednesday announced to dissolve its Karnataka unit - the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. A press communique issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal Wednesday afternoon said that the central leadership of the party had decided to disband the state committee, but will retain its chief and the working president. "The AICC has decided to dissolve the present committee of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. The President and Working President remain unchanged," the press note signed by party's state unit in-charge KK Venugopal said. The decision was announced hours after former Congress chief minister Siddaramaiah met party chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. On Tuesday, the party had suspended Roshan Baig for anti-party activities. He had been blaming the party's state leadership for the poor show in the Lok Sabha elections results. The Congress won just one of 28 parliamentary seats in the state. The Congress shares power with its junior alliance partner JD(S) in the southern state. Many Congress leaders are have openly spoken against the functioning of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and expressed displeasure over the party's state leadership.