Congress dissolves all district committees ahead of by-polls in Uttar Pradesh

The Congress on Monday dissolved its district committees in Uttar Pradesh following proposals submitted to this effect by party general secretaries of UP East and West — Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia, respectively. It will now depute a two-member team to oversee election preparations and management in all 11 assembly seats where by-elections are due.

In a press release issued on Monday, the Congress said it will also constitute a three-member disciplinary committee to examine complaints of “gross indiscipline” during the recent Lok Sabha elections in which it performed very badly. The Congress recorded its worst ever performance in the state by winning just one seat with a vote share barely over six per cent.

The grand old party even lost its traditional seat of Amethi where party president Rahul Gandhi was trumped by BJP minister Smriti Irani. The only seat it could win in the state was of Raebareli. Earlier this month, Priyanka Gandhi while visiting her mother’s constituency Raebareli slammed party workers who did not work hard in the polls. She also said that she would find out the names of such party workers.

Priyanka Gandhi was given the responsibility of the eastern region of UP, which includes the constituencies of Varanasi and Gorakhpur. She campaigned for the party hard but failed to make an impact on the ground. Priyanka Gandhi has, however, made it clear that she would prepare the party for the next assembly election in 2022. In the last assembly polls, the Congress has contested with the Samajwadi Party but could win just 7 of 105 seats it contested.

The Congress is under massive pressure after its back-to-back electoral defeats at the national level and it needs to bring structural changes in the party. But political analysts believe that the changes should be top down. In the recent general election, the grand old party could manage to win just 52 of 542 seats with 19.49 per cent vote share.