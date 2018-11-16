Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: Congress did not care for nation’s security when it ruled, says Amit Shah

By: | Updated: November 16, 2018 5:43 PM

BJP president Amit Shah Friday said the Congress did not care about the nation's security when it "ruled India for 70 years", adding securing the borders was a major achievement of the Modi-led government.

Addressing a poll rally, Shah credited the Modi government with giving impetus to boosting the country’s security. (Twitter Image/BJP)

BJP president Amit Shah Friday said the Congress did not care about the nation’s security when it “ruled India for 70 years”, adding securing the borders was a major achievement of the Modi-led government. Addressing a poll rally, Shah credited the Modi government with giving impetus to boosting the country’s security.

“When the Congress was in power and Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, Pakistani terrorists used to infiltrate, explode bombs and go back,” he said. There was anger across the country after the 2016 Uri attack in which 18 Indian soldiers were killed. But this was not the regime of Mauni Baba (Manmohan Singh). Modi ji ordered our jawans to conduct surgical strikes and take revenge,” Shah said.

“The Congress did not care about the country’s security for 70 years when it was in power, but bothered only about their vote banks. For us, security is more precious than our own lives,” he said. Shah said the difference between the BJP and the Congress is that if one wants to become the prime minister or the president of the Congress, “they have to take birth in the Nehru-Gandhi family while in the BJP, one can rise to the top based on abilities even after being born in a poor family”.

Read | Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“An example of this is Narendra Modi, who was born in a tea seller’s family but is now the prime minister. Shivraj Singh (Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan), who took birth in a poor family of farmers, is working from the last 15 years to develop Madhya Pradesh,” he said. “One does not need to have a family to work and go ahead in the BJP. What is needed is the ability and resolve to serve people,” he said.

Shah sought to know who was the “senapati” (army chief) of the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh poll arena. There is only a Raja (Digvijay Singh), a maharaja (Jyotiraditya Scindia), and an industrialist (Kamal Nath) and the Congress is fighting polls on their strength,” he said. “Congress had left Madhya Pradesh as one of the most backward states but I can proudly say today that Shivraj Singh has made it into a developed state,” he said.

“The ‘Maharaja’ (Scindia) asks what has Modi done for Madhya Pradesh, but does not know how much has the state changed. This is because he does not step out of his palace in Gwalior,” Shah said. “He (Scindia) does not know what benefits the poor farmers received. I want to ask the Congress president, what did he give Madhya Pradesh for 10 years when the UPA was in power at the Centre,” Shah said.

The 13th Finance Commission under the UPA regime gave the state 1,34,190 crore, but the 14th Finance Commission, under the Modi government allocated it Rs 3,44,126 crore, the BJP chief said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: Congress did not care for nation’s security when it ruled, says Amit Shah
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition