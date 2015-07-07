​​ ​
Congress demands Supreme Court monitored CBI probe into Vyapam scam

Congress leader PL Punia on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe monitored by the Supreme Court into the Vyapam scam.

Published: July 7, 2015 10:22 AM

“How will they investigate Vyapam in an unbiased way when they are in power? There needs to be a CBI probe under SC,” said Punia.

The Congress Party has been demanding a fair and transparent probe into the 2013 scam and the immediate removal of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from office.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a petition against Madhya Pradesh Governor Ram Naresh Yadav to ensure a fair inquiry into the Vyapam scam.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on July 9.

  1. M
    mohan
    Jul 7, 2015 at 3:25 pm
    The consequences of switching the investigation to CBI are (1) The process of terminating the current enquiry and starting a fresh one will provide enough loop and time to dodge and play with the law of the land (2) The senior officers and bureaucrats in CBI are the same people appointed during the UPA period. So it will be easy to find suitable moles within the investigation department and so the entire investigation may get sabotaged. We can see that Kalmadi, Raja, Maran, Jindal are all free birds now even though every one acknowledges the fact that they are all heavily corrupt
