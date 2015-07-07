Congress demands Supreme Court monitored CBI probe into Vyapam scam

Congress leader PL Punia on Tuesday demanded a CBI probe monitored by the Supreme Court into the Vyapam scam.

“How will they investigate Vyapam in an unbiased way when they are in power? There needs to be a CBI probe under SC,” said Punia.

The Congress Party has been demanding a fair and transparent probe into the 2013 scam and the immediate removal of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from office.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also agreed to hear a petition against Madhya Pradesh Governor Ram Naresh Yadav to ensure a fair inquiry into the Vyapam scam.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on July 9.