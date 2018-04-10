Congress demands probe into business interests of Piyush Goyal’s family

The Congress today demanded the immediate sacking of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, alleging that his family has business interests in companies that are in default. (PTI)

The Congress today demanded the immediate sacking of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, alleging that his family has business interests in companies that are in default. It demanded a judicial investigation by a sitting Supreme Court judge to see if there was conflict of interest. Congress leader Pawan Khera said at a press conference that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks of probity, he is silent on Goyal’s family investments, which “have not been made public” by him despite holding a public position.

He alleged that Goyal’s wife owned a company that started with Rs one lakh capital and has made profits to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore in 10 years, which was akin to the “Jay Shah model” of investment where the company’s turnover grew multiple times during the Modi Government. “The truth is that position of Piyush Goyal stands compromised leaving it untenable for him to continue as a Union Cabinet Minister. He should be forthwith sacked and a judicial investigation be ordered through a sitting Supreme Court Judge,” he told reporters.. The Congress leader alleged that layers of common corporate ownership, unprecedented rise in profits and earnings and similar pattern of other companies owned by another business family, now referred to NCLT for disputes resolution/haircut of loans as also commonality of interest with Piyush Goyal and family are being revealed.

Khera also gave details of web of 11 companies, including Shirdi Industries, in which Goyal and his wife” have been directors and have business interests” and demanded a thorough probe to look into the allegations. In a statement issued by the BJP last week after similar allegations were levelled against him with regard to Shirdi industries, Goyal had asserted that there has been “absolutely no wrongdoing or irregularity” on his part as he gave out details of the transactions, being used by the Congress to target him. He had termed the entire issue as another episode of the Congress’ “spit and run?” politics to divert attention from main issues relating to the common man.

The “malicious statement” by the Congress party is factually misleading and makes incorrect conclusions with false and defamatory statements and it is full of factual inaccuracies, mix up of dates and allude to events with no relevance his brief association with Shirdi Industries Ltd, he had said Khera today asked why the prime minister and the finance minister were “completely mum on the entire issue”.

“When will you talk about cleanliness in your cabinet. “Why has Shri Piyush Goyal not explained the nature of business relationship and common business interests in the 11 companies named,” he asked, alleging that whenever Piyush Goyal or his family resigned as directors of these companies, they have been replaced by the same set of people. The Congress leader hit out at the prime minister, saying while he talks of transparency and was giving lectures on cleanliness, “this is the reality of the prime minister’s ‘swachh bharat’ and ‘swachh cabinet”.