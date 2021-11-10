Congress demands probe into allegations by Devendra Fadnavis, Nawab Malik; says state getting bad name

On the other hand, Congress leader Patole also announced that the party will take out Jan Jagran Abhiyan against the central government's wrong policies.

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole today urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to probe allegations levelled against each other by former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik. Patole said that the political situation in the state is terrible at present and the mudslinging has brought bad name to the state.

“Maharashtra’s political situation is terrible right now…leaders are making allegations at each other. It’s bringing shame to the State. Allegations made by former CM Fadnavis and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against each other are serious and should be probed,” said Nana Patole.

It may be recalled that Fadnavis and Malik had accused each other of links with the underworld. “Solidus investment is Nawab Malik’s company and the land was purchased from these underworld criminals. 3 acre land at LBS road got purchased only for Rs 20 lakh. The original value is Rs 3 crore!!! Why did you purchase land from criminals of Mumbai?…In such serious matter where underworld, bomb blast convicts have connections with Minister Nawab Malik, I will submit the documents to appropriate agencies for further investigation,” Fadnavis said yesterday.

Following this, Malik also levelled serious allegations against Fadnavis. Addressing a press conference, Malik today alleged that Fadnavis appointed criminals to government posts. Malik said while fake notes were seized in other states after demonetisation in 2016, there was not a single such instance in Maharashtra when Fadnavis was the chief minister. Malik claimed that the Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized fake notes worth Rs 14.56 crore on October 8, 2017 in Mumbai, but Fadnavis helped sweep the case under the carpet. He alleged that the seized amount was shown with a value of Rs 8.8 lakh. Malik also claimed that while one Imran Alam Sheikh was arrested in this case, his brother Haji Arfat Sheikh was made the chairman of the state minority commission by Fadnavis. He said that Fadnavis made Munna Yadav, who has connections with the underworld, head of the Construction Workers Board.

On the other hand, Congress leader Patole also announced that the party will take out Jan Jagran Abhiyan against the central government’s wrong policies. “From 14th to 19th November, Congress is going to take out Jan Jagran Abhiyan against the wrong policies of the Central Government. Under the Abhiyan, Congress ministers, MLAs, office bearers will stay in the village and run these campaigns. They will also take part in the Jail Bharo Movement and will also take out Padayatra,” he said.