Congress demands JPC probe into alleged WhatsApp chats between Partho Dasgupta and Arnab Goswami

Republic TV Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami (PTI)

Opposition leaders on Sunday demanded a probe into the purported WhatsApp chats of Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, and Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of the TV audience measurement agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), in which the former makes remarks that his critics say show he may have had advance knowledge of the Indian Air Force strike on a terrorist camp in Pakistan’s Balakot.

The Congress has sought an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into WhatsApp chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC. Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday said that if what sections of media was reporting was correct then it pointed towards a direct linkage between Balakot air strikes and 2019 general elections. “Was National Security milked for electoral purposes? Needs a JPC investigation,” he said in a tweet.

The Congress too shared a screenshot of what is said to be chats between Arnab and Partho. The chats suggest that Arnab had prior knowledge of “something major” that was going to happen on Pakistan following the Pulwama attack. Arnab also purportedly told Partho that “something major” would happen on Kashmir. “On Pakistan, the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated,” he purportedly wrote to Partho on WhatsApp chat.

Sharing this on Twitter, the Congress said that the BJP government betrayed the nation by leaking national security information to a “so-called journalist”. “The reason? Votes & TRP,” it said. In another tweet, the Congress said: “Nothing is sacred anymore, not the martyrdom of our brave jawans, not even National Security secrets – The BJP has sold their soul to win elections. The BJP-Arnab Nexus has been exposed and the true anti-nationals are out in the open now,” it said.