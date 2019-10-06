Congress defends Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Bangkok ahead of elections: Here’s how people reacted

The statement comes just a day after it was reported that Rahul Gandhi had left for Bangkok at a time when crucial assembly elections were due in three states — Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

The Congress on Sunday defended its former president Rahul Gandhi for his recent visit to Bangkok saying that it was a personal visit and people should not comment on the public life of an individual. “The personal should not be mixed with the public life of an individual. We need to entitle everybody an eternal sense of liberty and privacy. After all, this is the basic and outlining principle of progressive and liberal democracy,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

The statement comes just a day after it was reported that Rahul Gandhi had left for Bangkok at a time when crucial assembly elections were due in three states — Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand. Singhvi’s clarification has not gone down well with people who have doubted whether the party is serious in taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming elections.

Here’s how people reacted on social media

A twitter user M Rana wrote that he was highly disappointed as the assembly elections were just a few weeks ahead. “I wud chose to stay and fight it out if elections are just a week ahead in 3 states. He needs to take a long hike now even though he is (among) few men who has high integrity and selflessness. Rahul Gandhi highly disappointed…,” Rana said.

Echoing the same sentiment, another twitter user Pratik Kumar wrote that this way the Congress would not be able to stop the BJP in the elections. “It’s true sir but with this way, Congress isn’t going to stop BJP,” he said.

Another twitter user wrote that the party should know the difference between personal and professional life when they attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Exactly sir, personal life can’t be mixed with public life, but you’re from the same party which didn’t leave a chance to sling mud at Modi ji and dragged his personal life into public, Mr. Rahul Gandhi is a politician so he should be answerable to public about his whereabouts,” Shashi Shekhar Singh said in a tweet.

“Agree sir, but also pls tell your party colleagues, not to comment in Modi’s personal life too. Whenever such comments come from your party colleagues, none of your party members oppose it,” wrote another Twitter user.

The Maharashtra and Haryana will go to polls on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.