  • MORE MARKET STATS

Congress declares first list of 15 candidates for bypolls in Madhya Pradesh

By: |
September 11, 2020 7:43 PM

 Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of 15 persons as party candidates for the forthcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, according to a party statement.

Most of these 27 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP.

The Congress on Friday declared its first list of 15 candidates for the upcoming by-elections for 27 seats in Madhya Pradesh. The pending by-elections to one Lok Sabha and 64 assembly seats spread across 15 states and the Bihar assembly polls will be held “around the same time”, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Among the 64 vacant assembly seats, 27 are in Madhya Pradesh. Most of these 27 seats fell vacant when rebel Congress members resigned from the party and the assembly to join the BJP. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal for the candidature of 15 persons as party candidates for the forthcoming by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, according to a party statement.

Related News

The bypoll candidates have been declared for most of the constituencies in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region. Among those fielded include Ravindra Singh Tomar for Dimani assembly constituency, Satyaprakash Shekarwar (Ambah-SC), Mevaram Jatav (Gohad-SC), Sunil Sharma (Gwalior); Suresh Raje (Dabra-SC), Phul Singh Baraiya (Bhander-SC), Pragilal Jatav (Karera-SC) and Kanhaiyalal Agrawal (Bamori).

Asha Dohre (Ashok Nagar-SC), Vishwanath Singh Kunjam (Anuppur-ST), Madanlal Choudhary Ahirwar (Sanchi-SC), Vipin Wankhede (Agar-SC), Rajveer Singh Baghel (Hatpipalya), Ram Kishan Patel (Nepanagar-ST) and Premchand Guddu (Sanwer -SC), have also been fielded by the Congress.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress declares first list of 15 candidates for bypolls in Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1FIR against 86 Samajwadi Party workers in UP for holding protest in violation of laws
2Election Commission revises timelines for publicity of criminal history of candidates – Check new rules
3Central govt pensioners can submit life certificate from Nov 1 to Dec 31: Jitendra Singh