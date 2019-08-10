  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. CWC meeting LIVE Updates: Congress likely to pick Rahul Gandhi’s replacement today

CWC meeting LIVE Updates: Congress likely to pick Rahul Gandhi’s replacement today

By: |
Updated:Aug 10, 2019 8:50:26 am

CWC meeting LIVE: Mukul Wasnik is said to be the frontrunner to replace Rahul Gandhi at the top Congress party post.

Congress, new congress president, CWC, rahul gandhiThe name of new party president is likely to be decided during Congress Working Committee meeting. (File Photo)

CWC meeting Updates: Who will be the next Congress president? The answer to this question is likely to be out today as the party holds the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting. Sources within the party revealed that Mukul Wasnik, 59, is likely to be handed over the charge till organisational elections are held. Wasnik, who served as a minister in the UPA government, is considered close to the Gandhis. He was also the president of Indian Youth Congress during 1988-1990.

Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with party state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges on Friday and told them that the name of the new party chief will be announced in the next few days after wider consultations. “I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action,” Rahul Gandhi reportedly told the Congress leaders during the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi had quit the Congress president post following the humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress could manage to win just 52 seats.

Read More

Live Blog

Congress CWC meeting, new Congress president name announcement LIVE Updates

Highlights

    08:50 (IST)10 Aug 2019
    'Worst criminals look better than them', Jharkhand Congress chief slams colleagues as he quits party

    Jharkhand Pradesh Congress chief Ajoy Kumar resigned from his post on Friday, accusing some colleagues of indulging in corrupt practices and promoting their own interests over the party's. Kumar, in his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi said that even "worst criminals look better" than a few of his party colleagues.

    08:00 (IST)10 Aug 2019
    More embarrassment for Congress over Article 370

    Meanwhile, in more embarrassment for the Congress, the party's Supreme Court Unit of the AICC (All India Congress Committee) Legal, human rights and RTI department has come out in support of the Modi’s government decision to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. READ MORE HERE

    07:51 (IST)10 Aug 2019
    Mukul Wasnik to replace Rahul Gandhi?

    Names of veteran party leaders Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge are doing the rounds to replace Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president. However, the party is yet to finalise a name, sources said. READ MORE HERE

    Congress, new congress president, CWC, rahul gandhi The name of new party president is likely to be decided during Congress Working Committee meeting. (File Photo)The names of senior Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and Mallikarjun Kharge and some younger leaders are doing the rounds for the party president post. The CWC might also form a panel of senior members to look for the new party president, reports said.
    Switch to Hindi Edition
    FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop