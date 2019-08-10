CWC meeting LIVE Updates: Congress likely to pick Rahul Gandhi’s replacement today

The name of new party president is likely to be decided during Congress Working Committee meeting. (File Photo)

CWC meeting Updates: Who will be the next Congress president? The answer to this question is likely to be out today as the party holds the crucial Congress Working Committee meeting. Sources within the party revealed that Mukul Wasnik, 59, is likely to be handed over the charge till organisational elections are held. Wasnik, who served as a minister in the UPA government, is considered close to the Gandhis. He was also the president of Indian Youth Congress during 1988-1990.

Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with party state unit chiefs and leaders of its state legislature parties, along with its general secretaries and in-charges on Friday and told them that the name of the new party chief will be announced in the next few days after wider consultations. “I am happy that the Congress is under pressure and this will jolt the Congress into action,” Rahul Gandhi reportedly told the Congress leaders during the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi had quit the Congress president post following the humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress could manage to win just 52 seats.

