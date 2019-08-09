Congress CWC meet tomorrow: This leader is frontrunner to replace Rahul Gandhi as party president

Soon after Rahul Gandhi resigned, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that the party should appoint a leader who is young, capable and have a pan-India appeal.

Who will replace Rahul Gandhi as Congress president? The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the grand old party, is scheduled to meet on Saturday to decide on the successor of Rahul Gandhi who resigned from the post of party chief following the humiliating defeat in the Lok Sabha polls. The former Congress chief took the responsibility of the successive defeats and asked the party leadership to find his replacement.

Soon after Rahul Gandhi resigned, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said that the party should appoint a leader who is young, capable and have a pan-India appeal. Earlier this month, Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora proposed the names of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the post of party president. Deora said that he agreed with Amarinder Singh that the party chief should be young. Sachin Pilot is currently the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and Jyotiraditya Scindia is holding the post of general secretary.

However, some media reports now suggest that the CWC might name former minister and current general secretary Mukul Wasnik as the Congress president. Wasnik served as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment from May 2009 to October 2012. Son of veteran Congress Leader and three-time MP Balkrishna Wasnik, Mukul is a four-time MP and represented Ramtek and Buldhana parliamentary constituency of Maharashtra. He was also the president of Indian Youth Congress during 1988-1990.

If the CWC goes with Wasnik, the decision would be surprising for many as some of the party leaders believe that Sachin or Scindia could be a better choice as they both have a pan-India appeal and commanded the party in their respective states — Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Political analysts believe that it was Pilot’s hard work that resulted in big win against the BJP in the recent assembly polls in Rajasthan. Deora himself had said that if the party decides on someone else, he would be surprised.