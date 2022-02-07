‘Congress crossed all limits during COVID’: PM Modi accuses Oppn of misusing pandemic for partisan gains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of misusing the pandemic for partisan politics, saying that it “crossed all limits during the first wave”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched an all-out attack on the Congress, accusing the Grand Old Party of misusing the COVID-19 pandemic for partisan politics, saying that it “crossed all limits during the first wave”.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said: “During the first wave of COVID-19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand.”

“Coronavirus is a global pandemic but some even misused that for political gains. Some thought Covid will harm Modi’s image. I guess to pull others down, you use Gandhi’s name. Don’t you want India to become atmanirbhar? You don’t want to see Gandhi’s dreams come true,” he added.

The prime minister further hit out saying that the Congress had not given up its ‘ahankaar’ (arrogance) despite losing so many elections, adding that it seemed that the Grand Old Party had made up its mind of not coming to power for the next 100 years.

“Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago, Odisha voted for you 27 years ago. You won with full majority in Goa 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress. West Benga voted for Congress in 1972. You take credit for creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you,” he said.

“Now that you (Congress) have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years, then, ‘Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai’ (I have also prepared myself),” he added.

PM Modi also accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government of instigating the migrant labourers during the first wave of COVID-19. “In Delhi, the NCT government encouraged migrants to flee the capital, provided buses that left them in lurch. Delhi govt used microphones, went to residential areas telling people to leave; till when will such politics continue,” he said.

He also accused the Congress of not letting the government of fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Swadeshi India. “If I talk about ‘vocal for local’ then you ignore it. Don’t you want to create India ‘Atamanirbhar’? You (Congress) don’t want to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi.”