Congress crisis in Punjab has exposed Rahul Gandhi’s extraordinary incompetence: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi amid the ongoing crisis faced by the Congress in Punjab, saying that it exposed the party leader’s “extraordinary incompetence”.

“We are all watching the ongoing situation is in Punjab. The political agitation going on there is really worrisome. Since Punjab is a border state, stability in Punjab is very essential and important for national security,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

“One thing evident from all this is the extraordinary incompetence of Rahul Gandhi and the way Congress has started attacking journalism and journalists to hide this failure, it is sad, thought-provoking and worrying,” he added.

The remarks came immediately after senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal expressed grave concern on the leadership crisis in the Grand Old Party, and blamed it for the crisis in Punjab and the mass exodus of leaders in several states.

“Why are people leaving? Maybe we should see whether it is our fault? We have to immediately call a CWC, at least so a dialogue can take place. We won’t leave the ideology of the party and go anywhere else. The irony of the Congress is that those who are close to them (leadership) have left and those who they think are not close to them are still there,” Sibal said.

Another G-23 leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has written to Sonia Gandhi asking for a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on the string of exits from the party and its crisis in Punjab.

The Congress has been facing crisis in Punjab for the last several months amid the standoff between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, which eventually led to the former’s resignation as the chief minister, prompting the party to appoint Charanjit Singh Channi as the new CM of Punjab, which goes to polls in less than six months.

On Tuesday, Sidhu too resigned as the Punjab Congress chief, saying that he will never compromise on his ethics and moral grounds. His surprise move led to a string of other resignations by his loyalists, including the newly appointed state cabinet minister Razia Sultana.