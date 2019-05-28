Congress crisis deepens: Firm Rahul Gandhi asks party to look for his successor

By: |
New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2019 6:09:57 AM

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala issued a statement asking the media to respect the sanctity of a closed-door meeting of the CWC.

Rahul Gandhi, congress president rahul gandhi, congress, lok sabha elections, lok sabha election results 2019, lok sabhaRahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared firm on his decision to step down as Congress president, plunging the party which suffered the second-worst defeat in its history into more turmoil, confusion and uncertainty. If he does not relent, the party will now have to look for a successor which is not going to be easy given the sense of deep mistrust among the senior leadership.

As Gandhi remained adamant, many state Congress presidents either resigned or offered to quit to allow the Congress president to undertake a massive restructuring of the party.

The resignations are seen as an attempt to persuade Gandhi to change his mind as senior leaders said he will have a free hand to make changes. While Jharkhand PCC chief Ajoy Kumar resigned, Punjab’s Sunil Jakhar, Assam’s Ripun Bora and Maharashtra’s Ashok Chavan offered to step down.

AICC treasurer Ahmed Patel and party general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal met Gandhi Monday and the impression these leaders got was that he is in no mood to relent. In fact, sources said he has asked them to look for his successor. Gandhi, sources said, was open to taking over as the leader of the Congress in Parliament and then focus exclusively on rebuilding the party.

While party leaders put up a brave front saying the Congress Working Committee has already rejected Gandhi’s desire to step down, behind-the-scenes efforts are said to be continuing to persuade him. The argument being extended is that he cannot leave at such a critical juncture. The opinion in the party on his desire to quit also remains divided.

A section of the leaders feel he will eventually change his mind once the party gives him a carte blanche to restructure the party. Although the CWC Saturday requested him to carry out a “complete overhaul and a detailed restructuring at every level of the party”, the task given past experience is easier said than done because of the various pulls and pressures.

The rumblings in the Congress in Rajasthan and the tension in the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka too are worrying the party. With two ministers of the Ashok Gehlot government taking potshots at the Chief Minister, the Congress also swung into damage-control mode. The ministers were emboldened after Gandhi accused Gehlot and two other senior leaders of having put the interests of their sons above that of the party during the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala issued a statement asking the media to respect the sanctity of a closed-door meeting of the CWC. It was, however, silent on Gandhi’s specific comments about Gehlot and others and merely said “CWC held a collective deliberation on the performance of the party, the challenges before it as also the way ahead, instead of casting aspersions on the role or conduct of any specific individual.”

Also read: Rahul Gandhi authorised to make changes in party, state govts in Cong’s interest: Ashok Gehlot

The CWC, Surjewala said, is a democratic forum to exchange ideas, formulate policies and take corrective action. “In this realm and context, members of the CWC expressed their views in the meeting. The CWC looked at the reverses in the Lok Sabha elections as an opportunity for radical changes and a complete organisational overhaul, for which it authorised the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi.”

“The Congress party expects everyone including the media to respect the sanctity of a closed-door meeting of the CWC. Various conjectures, speculations, insinuations, assumptions, gossip and rumour mongering in a section of the media is uncalled for and unwarranted,” it said, adding “we would request everyone, including the media, to not fall into the trap of conjectures or speculations and await the calibrated efforts by the Congress party towards future course of action.”

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress crisis deepens: Firm Rahul Gandhi asks party to look for his successor
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition