Congress clarifies after backlash over meeting with UK Labour Party leader on Kashmir, accuses BJP of diverting attention

Congress’ UK unit met Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn earlier this week. (Photo/Twitter/Jeremy Corbyn)

Congress delegation meeting with Labour Party leader: Facing severe criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress has sought to come out clean over a party delegation meeting Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn in London earlier this week. The meeting between the UK unit of the Congress and Corbyn was reportedly held to discuss the present scenario of Jammu and Kashmir.

“A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir.

There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long,” Corbyn had tweeted on October 9 along with a photo of him with the Congress party members.

The BJP soon picked up the tweet to launch a no-holds-barred offensive against the Congress and demanded an explanation. “Appalling! @INCIndia owes it to the people of India to explain what its leaders are telling foreign leaders about India. India will give a befitting reply to Congress for these shameful shenanigans!” the BJP tweeted from its official handle.

Responding to BJP’s attack, the Congress said the ruling party was trying to divert attention from important issues such as economic slowdown and rising unemployment by resorting to spreading lies.

“@BJP4Indiahas failed to answer a single question on the economic slowdown, rising unemployment, banking crisis & even the irregularities in the Rafale deal. Therefore they have to resort to spreading lies to evade the truth. They can’t hide behind their propaganda anymore,” the main Opposition party said, tagging a tweet put out by the UK unit of the Overseas Congress, claiming that it had condemned the resolution passed by the Labor Party on Kashmir and also stated that Kashmir is an internal matter for India.

The party went on to clarify that the meeting was held to condemn the Kashmir resolution passed by the Labour Party while asserting the Kashmir was India’s internal issue which requires no intervention from outside.

“Our meeting with @jeremycorbyn was held to condemn the Kashmir resolution passed by his Party & to reiterate that J&K is an internal matter & outside intervention will not be accepted. @BJP4India’s malicious statements are another attempt to distract people from their failures,” the Indian Overseas Congress UK said.